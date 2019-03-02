FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 172

Of course )))) It is impossible to immediately distinguish a trading cheat sheet from a full-fledged trading strategy )))
The euro is more clearly informative, the pound has a lot of noise, but this is a cursory assessment...
 
Shh))) It has two periods calculated inside, and suddenly it may redraw at any time and change the past image.)
 
It's strange that it shows current at H1, the others are ignored despite the settings. I don't know what kind of black holes sometimes pop up.

it may re-draw at any time if the candle is not closed, so it's normal...

 
The code has been specially written ))) In short, the indicator shows in the past - it does not mean that it was in fact ))))
 
ahaha, so you don't need to do the analysis from year 9))
 
that's why they don't always let you withdraw the money. like noooo, it never happened))))

It never happened to me, but someone on 4RK wrote... can't remember.

 
Cognitive dissonance is a state of mental discomfortof an individual caused by the clash of conflictingperceptions: ideas, beliefs, values or emotional reactions.)))
 
That never happened.
 
Please don't use foul language))))
