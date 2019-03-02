FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 515

Lesorub:

I don't need it...

I'm writing about how you're just as bad as anyone else

with the same audi and kiwi to the eu.

What were the putocalls trending up and your selling?

if you jumped in the pound you got lucky the day before yesterday...

you're going to lose today....

the gold, it's getting a lot of ransom at 1257-55 for the second week, so the overnight may go to 1312, the first target, and we'll see

[Deleted]  
stranger:
You can give a speech to teenagers, teachers are enrolled in their company, otherwise I'm tired of them))))

Let them trade as best they can.

If most people are not interested in promotion, and if staying in a state of comfort is more important to them than development, then that is their right.

At any rate, we tried to move them.

But as always turns out that each of us Kulibin, and together, well, such a bunch =).

You and I without guilt..... do not worry =)

 
Spekul:

Similar situation is happening now on the gold, it is being bought back actively at 1257-55 for the second week, so on the news we may go to 1312, the first target, we'll see

The same opinion on gold, let's work off the buy and go down...


 
Myth63:

I don't know how to get over it...
 
Myth63:

no one's blaming anyone here

and I'm not talking about any progress (other than photos)

no matter how much i read, i've never heard anything but putocalls

maybe the pros are writing between the lines, of course...

 
Lesorub:

On gold, my opinion is the same, let's work off the buy and go down...


You have the second level drawn there at 1343, most likely it's a downside charge and that's questionable for now
 
Lesorub:

Yes, I'll describe everything in detail and post it, I'll just pull up my trousers
 
Lesorub:

What indicator draws these levels and skulls? Or is it done manually?
 
stranger:
Yeah, I'll describe it in detail and post it as soon as I pull up my trousers

You see, that's why all we have to do is trend...

[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

Trying to find information and read? It took the old one almost a year to figure it out. I gave him a tip, then he did it himself... If I told him everything, he wouldn't understand a damn thing... but now he's got it all figured out and he's got a good sense of the trade. I remember when I told him in the beginning, he didn't believe me =) he was negative =)
