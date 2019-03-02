FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 404

Sell the eu and head for the pivot level...
 
stranger:
In the meantime, we're waving goodbye to the pound.)
The pound was explained thoroughly yesterday...
 
This is the picture for the March ones on the current day (February ones are quiet everywhere so far):


 
Also sold yesterday?
 
Nah, this morning, nobody wants it at night.
 
the moose is about to be slaughtered...

I guess the buy will work out first

 
I don't guess and I don't put any stops.

 

Weekly:

 
Why are we waving, yesterday it was sold from 1.52
 
And I'm not late for anything today either.
