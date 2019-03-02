FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 398
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You'll be punished again)))
We give advice as best we can.
A man likes to make mistakes... learn from his mistakes.
It's all been covered, inventing the wheel... no way.
I invented and invented a super-duper wheel, returned. time spent not sorry.
Well, what about the process?)))
This guy doesn't want to invent anything, he doesn't even have a brain.
I'll have to help)))) See the big red one? So that's the nearest target)))))
So now we wait for developments.
Well, what about the process?)))
This one doesn't want to invent anything, he doesn't even have a brain.
Somebody likes to pull iron.
I have to scatter my brains, (not literally ;)) assemble everything anew, throw out the excess (not literally ;)).
is everyone waiting for a fomka? oh oh oh, and a zealander... the movie may be, though it is unlikely, will follow the intended course. imho.
EUR/USD bought...
So now we wait for developments.
A mind-blowing pyramid on CAD
at 5 figures the drawdown is less than 10% of the fillet=)
Well, you're still standing against the market, the percentage may yet rise.