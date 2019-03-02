FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 398

stranger:
You'll be punished again)))
Why should I be?
 
costy_:

We give advice as best we can.

A man likes to make mistakes... learn from his mistakes.

It's all been covered, inventing the wheel... no way.

I invented and invented a super-duper wheel, returned. time spent not sorry.

Well, what about the process?)))

This guy doesn't want to invent anything, he doesn't even have a brain.

 
stranger:

I'll have to help)))) See the big red one? So that's the nearest target)))))

Interesting indicator, what's it called?
So now we wait for developments.

 
stranger:

Somebody likes to pull iron.

I have to scatter my brains, (not literally ;)) assemble everything anew, throw out the excess (not literally ;)).

is everyone waiting for a fomka? oh oh oh, and a zealander... the movie may be, though it is unlikely, will follow the intended course. imho.

 

EUR/USD bought...

 
Myth63:

A mind-boggling pyramid on CAD
Alexey:
A mind-blowing pyramid on CAD
on 5 figures a drawdown of less than 10% fillet=)
 
Well, as long as you are against the market, the percentage can still grow.
