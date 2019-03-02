FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 506
Myth, who's the one who's stocked up, not you?)
I wonder how Idler is doing =) with Malzaharca tearing his hair out =)
remember when I told you =) what did you ask??? where are the volumes =) ??? here they are =) they'll show up like I said =)
it's ok, you're learning, but you need to shift the vector a bit
3ppt missed the mark.
3ppt missed the mark.
What a shift, i told eidler - buy it, he stuck to his rand. I told Eidler to buy his rand and he stuck to it. He was right in some respects, there is a lot of money there.)
will reach and retract)
well they want a bounce =) and the bottom bfl target is 2395=) +3 pips spread that's the bounce =)