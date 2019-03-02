FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 578

Alexey:
I mean a pair order. :)-
What do you mean pair order?
 
Speculator_:
How do you understand a pair order?

It's like OH, here and there))))

If you bought the euro and sold the pound, so just buy the euro pound so you'll be less twitchy)

 
OK, I don't have to teach you :)
 
Right bought the euro, sold the pound and want to buy the pound a bit lower.
 
Speculator_:
Right bought the euro, sold the pound and want to buy the pound a little lower.
At 56?
 
Alexey:
Spreading an egg on a basket is not the best method of earning money.
 

Teacher, so what's wrong with the writing?

stranger:
At 56?
The pound won't go to 56 until I buy!
 
Speculator_:
The pound won't go to 56 until I buy!
What were you doing at 1.50?))
 
stranger:
What were you doing at 1.50?))
Wasn't trading, was on holiday.
