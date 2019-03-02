FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1318

mmmoguschiy:
Here's a better joke:

http://coub.com/view/5y5nh
was it today?
stranger:

// all the brains have been evaporated in 24 hours...

 
_new-rena:
was it today?
Yep - on

There's an old attack on Volodka somewhere in the back
mmmoguschiy:
Yeah - on the confab.

There's an old attack on Volodya somewhere in the back.
What's that - her daddy didn't give her any money for the weekend? ))))
 
stranger:

What do you say? 100p? i'd be ashamed to even mention that)))) Well, at least draw it.)

i closed the sell in +, there was a signal to go down in 100 ppts and cancelled - is that satisfactory? (I will draw seldom - the troll community tires quickly)
 
_new-rena:

Strange, here comes the masses, here comes the masses) You were right.

// all brains evaporated in 24 hours...

The quid is down on oil and something else.
 
_new-rena:
Didn't her daddy give her any money for the weekend? ))))
That's Mario Draghi and the Femen chick.)
 
Pop the Eurobucks beaver
 
Ishim:
I closed the sell in the +, there was a signal to go down in 100 pips - is such an explanation satisfactory? (I will draw seldom - troll society tires quickly)

On Monday he said - a move down would bring super profits to the bears, who were 85-90% of the total number of traders on the euro and pound. And he asked who was going to pay for this banquet. It is clear that no one needs to pay for such a feast. I am satisfied with this explanation, while baby talk like "the signal was, the signal disappeared, I got a couple of pips" - it is all just baby talk.

I've got a Sell Sell position, I've got a Sell Sell position.)

