FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 110
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Just look at the early centuries - what was going on, who gives a shit about the Romanovs?)
2000s Ukraine, 2004-5, 2013- and hz)
The countdown always starts with the date of birth, not the next event.
From the birth of what or who?) You can dig deeper if you want, the picture is the same there.)
The one we dig. In our case, the euro.
Podgeneral:
"The phenomenon of Fibospiral at Me is similar to Yusuf's index - it shows something mysteriously and fits graphically, but how to pin it to successful trading, i.e. to forecasting............... is not clear...........alchemy."
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/153676/page42
Yes euros is not even an episode)))
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2015
Silent, 2015.01.09 11:55Germany 1914 - ? France 1812 - ?
MORE of Europe without its currency - not an episode?
It's strong.