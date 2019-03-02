Market maker holds the volume and fools get the hang of it.

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 344
How?
and how about this newshttp://www.rg.ru/2015/01/24/iran-anons.html
That's right. the market maker keeps the volume up, and the fools go for it.
I'm not calling anyone anywhere.
we're of the same blood.... Call it, don't call it.
I am telling you that static levels do not mean anything, you put volume there, then you take it away - you put it there, that's all you need to track real time, both on futures and options. When you look at KD, does the picture change or not?)
will have to cover soon:
