FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 344

stranger:
How?
Market maker holds the volume and fools get the hang of it.
Myth63:
and how about this newshttp://www.rg.ru/2015/01/24/iran-anons.html
wahhhh ! )))) very interesting
 
iIDLERr:
I'm not calling anyone anywhere.
 
stranger:
we're of the same blood..... Call me, don't call me.
 
iIDLERr:
I'm telling you that static levels don't mean anything, you put volume there, then you take it away - you put it there, that's all you need to track real time, both on futures and options. When you look at KD, does the picture change or not?)
 
stranger:
Sasha, i trade 5 minutes on cd. and on the eu and the pound i had a long forecast. the positions are not covered, by the way.
 

will have to cover soon:


 
Lesorub:

Buy)
Lesorub:

will have to cover soon:


where are the 250-point rails?
 
Myth63:
Good afternoon! The dollars haven't been there for ten years!
