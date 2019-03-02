FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 249
Why is 1.165 interesting?
Yes, absolutely nothing)))) I also wanted to ask what happens if we "hit")
The last correction bombed this level for 24 hours.
I don't think anyone even noticed it.)
1.18 will be
The ruble will be at 60.
The point is about the same.
I mean, none.
I don't think anyone even noticed him)
Well it's the same as when you say volumes - I could say no one has noticed, but it's your opinion, it's how you work and it's an opinion I respect, I can listen to it or not, but I will never say it's a worthless opinion.
Well, if the daily candle opened at 1789 and closed at 1629, what is the 1650 level?
Thank you)
Opinion has to be spoken.
If this is the intraday level you can see it that way.
I have given my opinion, I have neither a program nor an indicator.
Well, this is neither a program nor an indicator.
Well, I do not see the level at 1650, so what?)
So it's not a program and not an indicator.
So, I don't see the level at 1650, so what?)
Let's consider that I drew a horizontal line in an arbitrary place (it happened to be 1.16456) and I consider it a level. I apologize, intraday levels do not tell me anything either, it just so happens. I may be wrong, and I'll pay with a loss.)
I'll even change my ava until I lock the profit )))
Why is everyone suddenly rushing to buy the eu?))) Do you want to go below 1.10?)))
Sensei, by the way, pulled up a 5% pall.
I got nothing showing there.