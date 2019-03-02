FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 741
The euro will not go anywhere beyond these "bold red lines ... I think we can do pretty good trading from the lines ... That is the time when any strategy will work and there will be a lot of "noise" on the forum, about the best one ...
Fancy situation ...will probably stay in text range ...But the interest is probably to the upper line .
Moderators, why delete my message (25 minutes ago) or uncomfortable questions are not acceptable here?
Thanks !
Hi there !
Observe, market today M1 EURUSD Volumes for EUR open, closed, Volumes for USD open, closed. Multiply the closed volumes by the contract and you will get a net profit for each currency.
Question on the picture !
what is the prognosis for the eursti ?
what is this drawing about ? just show how many candlesticks ?
or is there something in it ?
My prognosis for the Eurosti is as follows .
Before you start typing letters, look up the Russian dictionary, please.
Thanks !
can you put asterisks on it ?)))
Thanks !
You're right. I used to put drawings up here too. But I didn't see any interest, so I stopped.
It's a thankless job, pulling a behemoth out of a bolt. :)
Good evening ...Here is the first price assumption ...And myself I am expecting more of an impulse move in two phases