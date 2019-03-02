FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 741

The euro will not go anywhere beyond these "bold red lines ... I think we can do pretty good trading from the lines ... That is the time when any strategy will work and there will be a lot of "noise" on the forum, about the best one ...

Fancy situation ...will probably stay in text range ...But the interest is probably to the upper line .

 
Hi there !

Moderators, why delete my message (25 minutes ago) or uncomfortable questions are not acceptable here?

Thanks !
 
tuma88:
Hi there !

Moderators, why delete my message (25 minutes ago) or uncomfortable questions are not acceptable here?

Thank you !
Before a set of letters, look in the dictionary of the Russian language, please.
 
Alexey:


Observe, market today M1 EURUSD Volumes for EUR open, closed, Volumes for USD open, closed. Multiply the closed volumes by the contract and you will get a net profit for each currency.


Question on the picture !

what is the prognosis for the eursti ?

what is this drawing about ? just show how many candlesticks ?
or is there something in it ?

My prognosis for the Eurosti is as follows .

 
barabashkakvn:
Before you start typing letters, look up the Russian dictionary, please.
can you put asterisks in it ?)))

Thanks !
 
tuma88:
can you put asterisks on it ?)))

Thanks !
Yes, you can. Three asterisks = ban.
 
azfaraon:
You're right. I used to put drawings up here too. But I didn't see any interest, so I stopped.

It's a thankless job, pulling a behemoth out of a bolt. :)

 
azfaraon:
Good evening ...Here is the first price assumption ...And myself I am expecting more of an impulse move in two phases
The most important phrase, "price assumption" can you explain why you are expecting this particular move.
