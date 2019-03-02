FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 72
For me it's a karmic pairing )))) But on the Jew it's already 1000% ))))
Eep, 1000, I'm thinking 60 since December 15, and he -1000)))
He has a trader's keyboard, it automatically adds three zeros to each digit...
You won't get less than 1,000 percent, so to say - the minimum... :-)))
I'm not particularly surprised, it's a good car out there, I've been watching)
how?
The professor posted screenshots with inputs and signals, am I blind?)))
Or don't know primary schools maths from parochial school?)
Update
so MT can also pull a calculator )))) ("3D" is not necessary...)
doesn't want to do anything at all.
NetCallV is the total level of all the bars by volume, something like breakeven, etc.
We'll see the stats by the end of the month, maybe something else will come up