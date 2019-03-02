FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1032

New comment
 
artikul:
Go draw a template, kinologist )))
Just kidding ))))) sell sell sell!
 
Lesorub:
Yen is really going to bring a lot of excitement...
buy euro/yen - it will shoot you ba profit ))))
 
Ishim:
I'm just kidding ))))) sell sell sell!
F9 is the most unstained key on the keyboard )))
[Deleted]  
tuma88:

Where is it?
throw it to me .
thanks !
I don't know if you read the previous page, the link is in my personal)
 
artikul:
F9 is the most unstained key on the keyboard )))
who's there?
 
Ishim:
buy euro/yen - it will shoot you up with a profit ))))

how am i going to spend it?

yeah from the pound will make a profit by morning...

 
Ishim:
who is it?
That's an intimate question )))
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
who's there?
"honey, try to touch F9-ka....))) full of intimacy)
 
artikul:
This is an intimate issue ))))
nothing was in the way of trouble - quietly buzzing peacefully at....
[Deleted]  
Strange today, bravo) definitely didn't break through the pound.
1...102510261027102810291030103110321033103410351036103710381039...2119
New comment