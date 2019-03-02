FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1361
The teacher will not respond to this post, HE thinks he has been sent))))
HIM has the right not to respond tous and not to notice us. )))
I didn't draw the right one for the pound.)
5050-80
Closed the pound on Friday. Beginning to set up a prossion to sell.
Thank you for the explanation, which is easy for me to understand.
So you are guided solely by support and resistance lines? And I assume you are stretching the Fibo?
I tried to look at Fibo, but apparently I don't stretch it correctly and get too average values...
No, I'm not stretching anything.
I'm just working on the bounce from these levels.
Fibo levels are from the category of "searching for deeper meaning" syndrome.
Might as well see some "level" for any numerical value.
This is my opinion, I do not claim to be absolute.
For me, the key phrase in evaluating the strategies of others is: "You can trade according to your wife's monthly cycle or the Moon phases as long as you're in profit".
you're like a frozen sphere - aliens frozen in eternal ice - it's all the same who's got the Gamm, who's got the waves.... (I'm forgetting what you're doing - it's so much simpler! bought must grow....)