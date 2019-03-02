FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 285
You have to trade whatever is in the terminal, otherwise why is it there )))
Teachers are in India!, and here are trolls and shamans of Papuans. ))))
Hey Sensei...
How many times must I say I am not a teacher, not a shaman! (Just another nickname Ishim - just call me that - trolls ignore me).
What's up with the pens again? The euras up, the euras up, and the pamm down... You buckle up and tie your hands))
Don't be too hard on yourself )))
I'm not Sensei, you're mistaken.
Who do you want to be today? )))
drawdown - doing nothing - orders away, congratulations on the profit on the moon - fixed?
Thank you, Master.
Why did you fix it?)
What a nightmare! What's the point? (OK, if a "ring" of 3 pairs is enough).
What do you want to be today? )))