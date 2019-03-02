FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 285

Kino:

You have to trade whatever is in the terminal, otherwise why is it there )))


What a nightmare! What is this for? (OK, if I make a "ring" out of three pairs - that would be enough)
 
Ishim:
Teachers are in India!, and here are trolls and shamans of Papuans. ))))

Don't be too hard on yourself ))))

Hey Sensei...

 
Ishim:
How many times must I say I am not a teacher, not a shaman! (Just another nickname Ishim - just call me that - trolls ignore me).
What's up with the pens again? The euras are up, the euras are up and the pamm is down... You buckle up and tie your hands))
 
stranger:
What's up with the pens again? The euras up, the euras up, and the pamm down... You buckle up and tie your hands))
drawdown - not doing anything - orders away, congratulations on the profit on the moon - fixed?
 
Ishim:
What a nightmare! What's the point? (ok, if a "ring" of 3 pairs is enough)
well said...
 
I'm not Sensei, you're mistaken
 
I'm working on the theory in the demo.
 
