FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 418
"let's fucking wait..."
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAhS_C3Efb4
Ideally, you should go to 123, bylimit at 117.40
Take it from the current market - you won't miss it!
If it will be 123, then the first correction from 125.50 - it will be possible to average.
Take it from the current levels - you won't go wrong!
I'm entering from levels, and it's Friday, so I'll be on a stakeout.
Buy zone 117.40-117.00, if we go lower I will cover the limit
I'm entering from levels, and it's Friday, so I'll be on the lookout.
up option is unambiguous at 119.7 - 120 from there down, from the current 5% chance
117.30 - that's the level! - bajan.
Substituting for Sensei before HE puts the eureka on the pattern...
many are driven to ditch the poverty: