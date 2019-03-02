FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 16

Myth, you wanted a miracle turkey, look at how the unforgiving mash-ups are bashing cable))))

stranger:

just what i was looking for =)))) i was looking for an M1 indicator. now i need 5 more and everything will be fine. to have a confirmation of what the other 3 will confirm =)
 
Myth63:
You're not taking this seriously, we need 7-8 more to confirm it and then it'll be safe)))
 
stranger:

What's easier? You need to display the dynamics of trading during the day, and this is the change over the previous day, expressed graphically.

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/options-open-interest/main.html

practiced a chart showing the previous day's trading dynamics
Myth63:
better 0)))

EURUSD, GBPUSD and others? .... these are all indicators

 
IRIP:
were practicing the pattern of reflecting the previous day's trading dynamics

Well yes, instead of the current one showing)

The real trader's chart

stranger:

it's not enough. it's obvious - not enough money to buy more... while the price is visible (peeping, peeping) it's still not enough...
 
stranger:

Clearly, pure art!

Money is secondary here...

 
What is this about?

THE OTHER ISHIM MANAGER'S ACCOUNTS

gnawingmarket:
What's this about?

THE OTHER ISHIM MANAGER'S ACCOUNTS

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/manager/412543/archive/ here is more interesting =)
