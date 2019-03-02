FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 491
I probably should start with training... I was trained once, traded for an investor (2 years in profit) and now on my own... I don't understand anything, the market is whipping at will, the drawdown is -30%...
No, that's not it, the first thing to do is to go to the Master...
Don't hurt Rena.
We not only need Teachers, we need Storytellers too.
))))
It was just after an argument with him that I started to lose, a steady fall without correction (and I didn't seem to offend him)
It's because you can't defy the Great One...
He's not going to run out of things...
stranger there are no sales on the pound? it would be good to be in the boo before the news
Who offended him, just advised to get to the heart of the matter, and then reason)
stranger there's no selling on the pound ? it would be nice to be in the boo before the news
I have no idea, I do not trade them intradey, and nothing intradey, because it is the way to nowhere.
I can only say, that the resistance is the strongest on 5287.
You're laughing at Sensei for nothing, I've learned a lot from him, if you're interested I can tell you)))
Well, still, what kind of literature do you read or who will help you?
My dear, if I give you the literature I've read, you'll have enough until your retirement, you'll have no time to trade)))
Go to the Master, he'll teach you if he wants to)
http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-16