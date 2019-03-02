FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 193

stranger:
Of course you do.
 
SEVER11:
On brandt I would still wait for 34-35.
If we pass 5250 and consolidate, we can then wait for a pullback into it
 

 
Myth63:
For some reason they did not want to pay out bonuses to the bears, and there are$42,992,746,185 in contracts))))

So I covered my losses and earned almost as much)))

 

 

They say the news is bad(trend-brand-friend) )

I wonder what Carney has to say?

stranger:
The levels do not work for him, you do not understand) They will press on for now (censored)
 
stranger:
What is this, the bears got screwed?
 
Spekul:
It's not so much that they got screwed, they got fucked) Although it's still a long way to expiry time. But tomorrow in the report I think there will be crampy fixes))))
