FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1460
supports - resistances are past peaks, trades!(open the H1chart in small candles)
bought the eu - can't break through yesterday's peaks.
The main thing is to pick the right peaks.
it looks like. Day two of the new chip. Don't know how it works yet myself ))) //drew the levels automasickii.
Got the idea in the picture above. But no programmer ) need to do something .
On the 4 o'clock - as said. On the watch - 1.0944-1.0967. Well, further on - under the circumstances.
Z.U. Still selling the pound? ))
That's what I'm saying too)
if the eu is going up - don't let it get in the way.
The forum is buzzing. What's that about?
To the approaching orgasm of the profound bitch?
I'm out till tonight.)
what's the point?
I posted a screenshot, what's not to like?
here's a screenshot of the real level, the birth...
North, you know the difference between you and me?
After a while I post the maths of the process on the forum and you the product in the marketplace.
And that screenshot is probably advertising.
The Grail cannot be erased...
ok, well, the foonie's gonna do a little more upward dance... and then we can arrange a pullback under 1.49. or roll back from the current one under the target one and make another run...
Tomorrow is the Fed.
Seems to me that they will be pushing expensive bananas on the suckers.
To go to 1.49 (or maybe even lower).