I'm sorry, I'm afraid to be ridiculed, but I believe in bad omens, If you'll excuse me, I won't answer. The last time I argued with a pee-pee and bragging ended up with minus 800 in my account.
Thank you.
How could I?(((
In boo loonie +.
there are no bad omens in forex.
The main thing is that the statistics are positive.
) There are bad omens, and the worst of them is proving something to someone. Dem Dempsters are dempsters, let him sleep peacefully)))))
I'm personally not squeamish about the demo yet, but I've been hopping on the real thing for two days now)))
Isn't this the best bedtime story ever? ))
I personally am not squeamish about the demo yet, but I've already jumped onto the real thing in two days)))
For me it doesn't work that way, when I see a minus on the account I have faith in both the Aeti and the Spirits))
If you don't have a 100% option and you need to trade, then you'll also lose money. If you don't have a 100% option but you have to trade, you will lose money too.
The main thing when trading forex is to suspend the human factor and understand that the money smells and the scent spreads to everyone who is near.)
The main thing in forex is to turn off the human factor and understand that the money smells and the smell spreads to everyone who's around.)