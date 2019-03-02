FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 236

stranger:

Just look at the chart and tell me where the price will go:

I may be wrong, but I think so:

Here we go (laughing, I'm not good at TA...):


 
wow...

nice range on the picture !

Mercury is whispering...that it was a Eurochurch low.

At 1.25 when the price was there, there was also a signal (but down).Now the same case, only up .





Thanks !

 
I'll charge this to the real, but the signal will be from the CME:
Reno, what does your signal look like from the CME to the input ?
A signal to input from the CME ? ))))

It's not a signal, it's going to be a quarterly chart)))

Have you seen North's indicator? It's about the same.

I'm sitting here doing...

 
maybe Mif has the stripes?
 
Yesterday there was a great signal up on the Eurochka.

Waiting for confirmation on Zhenya's indicator.

Thank you !

 
It's got a bear radicle on it !)

Thank you)))

No,

see North's profile for pictures (you should try to do that)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/sever11

The Mif has a consequence - a trading strategy, which is what it will be, as there is no other.

 
stranger:

Just look at the chart and tell me where the price will go:

I may be wrong, but I think so:

for the pound was not complete to go for the good correction you saw to 1.55,

That's why I had little faith in a good rally and wrote about the buy limit at 1.50, I think that's where it could go to your cherished 1.55

you need a driver to kick in as well, so on Wednesday we could kick in on the news

such thoughts)))

