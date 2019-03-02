FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 236
Just look at the chart and tell me where the price will go:
I may be wrong, but I think so:
Here we go (laughing, I'm not good at TA...):
There you go (laughing, I'm not good at TA...):
wow...
nice range on the picture !
Mercury is whispering...that it was a Eurochurch low.
At 1.25 when the price was there, there was also a signal (but down).Now the same case, only up .
Thanks !
I'll charge this to the real, but the signal will be from the CME:
Reno, what does your SME signal look like on the input?
Yesterday there was a great signal up on the Eurochka.
Waiting for confirmation on Zhenya's indicator.
Thank you !
It's got a bear radicle on it !)
Thank you)))
Maybe Mif has stripes?
No,
see North's profile for pictures (you should try to do that)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/sever11
The Mif has a consequence - a trading strategy, which is what it will be, as there is no other.
Just look at the chart and tell me where the price will go:
I may be wrong, but I think so:
for the pound was not complete to go for the good correction you saw to 1.55,
That's why I had little faith in a good rally and wrote about the buy limit at 1.50, I think that's where it could go to your cherished 1.55
you need a driver to kick in as well, so on Wednesday we could kick in on the news
such thoughts)))