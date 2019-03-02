FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 95
This correction will be fun, tomorrow is the expiry of the January contract) Euro to 1867 quickly)
Go to a 4 and get that dude with the "analysis", maybe he would open our eyes)))
At 18696 the first limit is standing ))))
He called. Maybe he'll raise our eyelids...
And the correction will be at least to 1.20)
If everything is so serious, I hope for a bullish radical, and then the program will dump all the profit into the balance )))) And correct ))))
You don't have a teacher on you))) He would draw 1.27 and would not bother))))
On the pound got 5280, 52, 5120 and 5060, a total of 0.2 lots, 0.05 each.
I reckoned, the average price is 1.5165, all these sets are rubbish, I could just buy 0.2 at 51.
An oldie but on point: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHLUIZTrh8c
+100-500
Reading and reading the thread. On the pound, I've had a Buy Limit 3 days in a row. The limit has worked beautifully. And then I closed at +1 with my hands. Later one day later (one day after the other) a stop would be triggered (((.
With my stops 3 in a row for a 100-dollar account - kapel.
Conclusion: you can only trade your system. And follow the price.
I will enter when pound and euro turn up
I will enter when pound and euro turn up
laugh ...
Caviar on caviar - yes it's easy)))
I would take 0.5 and then I would be in the boo, I was afraid to be late)
And how do you find this "close to a pivot"? Are there tools to determine an approximate bottom once a month or a week with an accuracy of +-100-150pp?
For myself, I keep levels on fibs in my mind. But the falling knives, detected by broken stops and fibs, are only detected on the history.