stranger:
This correction will be fun, tomorrow is the expiry of the January contract) Euro to 1867 quickly)
At 18696 the first limiter is on ))))
stranger:
Go to a 4 and get that dude with the "analysis", maybe he would open our eyes)))
Called him. Maybe he'll raise our eyelids...
 
artikul:
_new-rena:
He called. Maybe he'll raise our eyelids...
What's he saying?)
 
stranger:
artikul:
You don't have a teacher on you))) He would draw 1.27 and would not bother))))

On the pound got 5280, 52, 5120 and 5060, a total of 0.2 lots, 0.05 each.

I reckoned, the average price is 1.5165, all these sets are rubbish, I could just buy 0.2 at 51.

 
Bicus:

An oldie but on point: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHLUIZTrh8c

+100-500

Reading and reading the thread. On the pound, I've had a Buy Limit 3 days in a row. The limit has worked beautifully. And then I closed at +1 with my hands. Later one day later (one day after the other) a stop would be triggered (((.

With my stops 3 in a row for a 100-dollar account - kapel.

Conclusion: you can only trade your system. And follow the price.

I will enter when pound and euro turn up

 
Luckhuman:

I would enter when the pound is inclined to go up. And I would rather take 0.5, but I was afraid to be late.)
laugh ...

Caviar on caviar - yes it's easy)))

 
stranger:
I would take 0.5 and then I would be in the boo, I was afraid to be late)

And how do you find this "close to a pivot"? Are there tools to determine an approximate bottom once a month or a week with an accuracy of +-100-150pp?

For myself, I keep levels on fibs in my mind. But the falling knives, detected by broken stops and fibs, are only detected on the history.

