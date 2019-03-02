FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 294
Can you suggest a good newsfeed on the currency market?
where is the euro reaction to the news?
...asked for... some people don't even like 70 points...
where-where? in the depo of course)))
all managed to earn it?))
Did you sell the pound?
Yes, thank you in time)) thanks for yesterday's (evening) info on the pound
What did I do last night?))) I don't remember.)
about buying the pound
Ahh, you could have, but there wasn't much movement expected there, and it was overnight.