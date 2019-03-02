FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 294

dentraf:

Can you suggest a good newsfeed on the currency market?

Kino:
where is the euro reaction to the news?

...asked for... some people don't even like 70 points...

where-where? in the depo of course)))

 
all managed to earn it?)
(feed them until now)))
 
Did you sell the pound?
 
Yes, thank you in time)) thanks for last night's info on the pound
 
Silver look, such a shabby rise would have been from 18.50 its a sell)
 
What did I do last night?))) I do not remember))
 
about buying the pound.
 
Ahh, you could have, but there wasn't much movement expected there, and it was overnight.

