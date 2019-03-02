FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1333
He's anderstupid))))
I told you yesterday - there has to be a target! at least a forecast target (the scenario is not available to you) - but this is by the sea of weather, you remember when you sent the pound to 63 - hilarious )))))
Why does he call himself names?
I can send it anywhere, but if the numbers tell me it won't go, I believe them))))
are you in favour of arbitrage? triangle? understand?
he has his own strategies and brands...
Are there going to be foms today?
There was no target there, and you got out when the pound collapsed - after )))))) so don't kid yourself.
Well, yes, I sold from 5265 and closed five figures, then you rushed to sell at the bottom where I bought, many died then, God rest their memory, your pupil Yurchenko has not been found yet
i am not interested in your fuss, by the way the eu is for correction (position is neutral, at least 1.06))))) clowns)))))))
the pound is going according to the forecast - although he does not need it for nothing ))))) (duckbills with their beaks open waiting for manna from heaven! - no one close, shouted the elder - wait for it!) ))))))))))))))
that's another story. and the pammers are on the mend and the grail is in hand) against their own predictions - it's super gut!!!
Today's prediction is for tomorrow, don't forget that, or karma (profit factor) will spoil