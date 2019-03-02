FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1134

New comment
 
stranger:

Yurchenko, you sounded sceptical about volumes yesterday).

But that's not the point, but where to watch them, in the open field, where you and Ilya race, they are of little use)

I'll tell you now!
 
yurchenko:
I'll tell you now!
All trading is based on volume, no matter what you say. Namely, on the volume of trading in futures and its derivatives, both exchange-traded and off-exchange.
 
stranger:
All trading is based on volume, no matter what you say.
I'm not going to argue.
 
yurchenko:
I won't argue.
I, for one, don't care about volumes
[Deleted]  
and all I have to do is check on the news...extremely interesting - how much to measure in margin...
 
yurchenko:
I'm not going to argue.
That's not in dispute, all other "trading systems", apart from except fractal ones, are nothing more than a lottery.
 
stranger:
This is not disputed, all other "trading systems", apart from maybe fractal ones, are nothing more than a lottery.
and the euro I sold on the lottery.
 
yurchenko:
And the euro I sold on the lottery.
Or were the volumes drawn there?
 
yurchenko:
Or are the volumes drawn there?

What about it?)

 
stranger:

How about it)

Oh, man!
1...112711281129113011311132113311341135113611371138113911401141...2119
New comment