I'm a genius, only I've been bored by my teacher...

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 576
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's genius!
))))
One bought - drained 100 bucks. The second sold - also lost 200 bucks. Nothing has been transferred to the interbank market (wrong amount), all remained in the brokerage house as net income(300 bucks, i.e.). But this action has no effect on the quotation.
All boxers, there is dough on the interbank, when you open an account with a broker, you open a personal account and trade with the broker, the broker is guided by your requests trades on the interbank.
)))))))))))))))))))))))))
Write again, we'll have a laugh.
If the amount of the transaction is astronomical, the broker will take it to the interbank market and protect himself (what if you make money?). And the 200 bucks that you'll withdraw (99.9%) - the point of bothering with the interbank and the mycroscopic amount?
ps: "you" - not you specifically, but most of the traders. )))
So I'm a genius, only I got bored by my teacher...
A teacher is like a teacher. I don't know what's up...
)))))))))))))))))))))))))
Write again, we'll have a laugh.
If the amount of the transaction is astronomical, the broker will take it to the interbank market and protect himself (what if you make money?). And the 200 bucks that you'll withdraw (99.9%) - the point of bothering with the interbank and the mycroscopic amount?
ps: "you" - not you specifically, but most of the traders. )))
Gentlemen, are you kidding me? Do you really think that your 100 quid will be put on the interbank? And if it's overnight, it will move the quote????
I wonder.
Gentlemen, are you kidding me? Do you really think that your 100 quid will be put on the interbank? And if it's overnight, it will move the quote????
I wonder.
We are talking about what a broker should do and what he should not, what he can earn on and what he cannot.)
If you do not know the difference between the brokers and the brokers, you should ask them why they cheat.) And it's simple, do not withdraw - and in your pocket).
)))))))))))))))))))))))))
Write again, we'll have a laugh.
If the amount of the transaction is astronomical, the broker will take it to the interbank market and protect himself (what if you make money?). And the 200 bucks that you'll withdraw (99.9%) - the point of bothering with the interbank and the mycroscopic amount?
ps: "you" - not you specifically, but most of the traders. )))
Bought sold