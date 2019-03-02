FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1170
Rena, you've been talking about option analysis, I still don't get it))))
I know that it gives a picture of the mood of the participants, what they want to sell or buy, not all, but those) And gives a specific level to enter the trade. What else do you need?)))
then it's okay to monitor.
It's not a hundred years, it's less. just this weekend I ran the thing you're talking about for a test. i had to write a trading simulator for about 2-3 thousand hours. a few seconds and everything is clear. the only "but". the indicator redraws on the arrival of a new quote. so the test result does not give the right picture. i have to test the demo again. i am testing for now...
why 5 pairs and not 7?
There are actually three pairs, GBPUSD, EURUSD and AUDUSD, but the first two are using two strategies simultaneously, trend and flat. If the channel strategy is on the downside, the trend one is trying to pull it out, and vice versa. I haven't optimized the trend variant for AUDUSD yet. The rest pairs are also profitable, but I'm not satisfied with drawdowns.)
It's an interesting mix. in general, working with drawdown seems to me to be the main thing a machine should have.
I'm a fool, I always thought it was all about profit.
I'm an idiot who always thought it was all about profit...
and when something goes wrong, the machine has to come up with something...
so I need to turn a negative into a positive by any of the available methods, automatically too.
In short, I think...
If you liked it so the automatic gives you the possibility to draw more profits - you don't need to re-define it (that's why you need to invent it)).
i think with a drawdown i would just close everything automatically and wait for the next monday))
If a minus could be turned into a plus, then you would have to put a plus right away)), otherwise there will be a drain as a result of feverish redoing, when the chart goes into minus again and again
