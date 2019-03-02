FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1119
It takes at least half an hour to calculate this ready-made one tool at a time. )))
Funtolbasa...
I can't keep up, counting is one thing, but sorting out which way)
and I got requotes , sure sign it's working right... pushing H4...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1112
Well, I'm approximating. I wasn't timing it. )))
shrimp I know, minnows I know, redworts I don't know...
pound koloput:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1112
Post factum. Thank you! )))
What happens if you press H4?))
And what's the pound there? I wouldn't show such a thing, like clowning around a field behind 20 pips)))) I'd sell it, I'd buy it because I don't know where, I'd guess)))
What happens if you press H4?)))