FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1053
I'm fucking with you guys. 20 points on a 5 mark is the same as 2 points on a 4 mark.
))))
yeah but on a 5 it's usually much lower or none at all
If it's 5% a year, I'm all for it.
Stop being silly already, I'm about to burst my belly button laughing.
)))
the drawdown will be bigger, it won't pull.
Stop being silly already, I'm about to burst my belly button laughing.
)))
... And reduce the lot? Anyway, for now, to the cave, to sleep it off first...
another one.
I'll add - it's not enough to see, it's necessary to look, it's necessary to think....
Where's the 3x now?
only the spread is contracting and uncompressing not in our favour))))
(10:27:07 AM) Valeriy: Hello, I have created two demo accounts Classic and MSN.
(10:27:11 AM) *** Lisa has joined the chat ***
(10:27:13 AM) Valeriy: it is vice versa
(10:27:54 AM) Lisa: Hello!
(10:29:46 AM) Valeriy: clarify a question?
(10:31:22 AM) Lisa: Please, pay attention to the fact, that spreads table shows average values which can depend on different market situation
(10:31:36 AM) Lisa: Please, specify your account numbers
(10:31:55 AM) Valeriy: the market situation at one and the same time for different accounts is the same
(10:34:28 AM) Valeriy: it is very difficult to find the number in the cabinet
(10:35:35 AM) Lisa: Thank you for your comment, we will certainly take it into account.
(10:38:22 AM) Lisa: About the situation with accounts, we have clarified this question and want to pay your attention to the fact that spread on ECN is shown in fractional points, while on Classic - in standard points. On ECN the spread is smaller, as stated in the trading conditions
(10:39:46 AM) Valeriy: what is the difference between fractional and standard?
(10:43:28 AM) Lisa: The difference is in the number of decimal places. For Classic account 4 decimal places, for ECN - 5 decimal places.