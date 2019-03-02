FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 801
What time is that in Moscow?
Via, not in ...)
20:15 (MSC)
Gud, drawing.
To the collection for posterity)
(I don't have anything better to do)))
For history, we clowns are supposed to honor Sensei.
What is the euro-dollar exchange rate right now?
I got the shocking news that the Euro reached 1.1430 and I don't have it higher than 1.1390 this week
you're clowns on the forum, and in the trade you don't know. (I think dilettantes are not all of course)
Teacher, sorry dumbass, what to make of this prediction of yours...?
you're clowns on the forum, and in the trade you don't know. (I think not all of you are amateurs).
I'm like you. I'm not an amateur.)
Teacher, pardon the blunt, what to make of this prediction of yours...?
what happened there? 60 pips overhyped? the forecast is on D1
Yes! Don't trade other people's forecasts! (this is only for sharing opinions)