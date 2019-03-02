FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 801

Lesorub:
What time is that in Moscow?

Via, not in ...)

20:15 (MSC)

 
stranger:

Gud, drawing.

To the collection for posterity)

nothing to do)))
 
For history, we clowns should honor Sensei
 
What is the euro-dollar exchange rate right now?

I got the shocking news that the Euro reached 1.1430 and I don't have it higher than 1.1390 this week

 
And Mario is silent.
 
Teacher, sorry dumbass, what to make of this prediction of yours...?

 
I trade like you. it turns out I'm not a dilettante)) at least I figured out how to withdraw 40%...
 
Come on! Good luck!
 
what happened there? 60 pips overhyped? the forecast is on D1

Yes! Don't trade other people's forecasts! (this is only for sharing opinions)

