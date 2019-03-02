FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 447
Most likely, but buy from 117.40 for now (hoping for 123, it dies last)
And on audi I have to watch it tomorrow, I am not even opening it now
On audi said - support 75.
Idler)))
and Teacher)
what was it they told me about the first pullback?
sticks to buy, from there to sell...
mm, not going anywhere.
Eidler, do you remember 63 on the pound or have you forgotten too?)
Trendunks are getting dumped and they're looking down, I'm crying(((
Sensei put his hands in the wrong place again)))
http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-15
Caught up with the price (remember writing in person), now goes to the merchant level
check the chiff there in the PM ... there are two bullish quarterly zones (absorption) in practice this configuration and shows a sharp drop...
Caught up with the price (remember writing in your personal message), now it's going to the bargain level
I remember. Now it's going to be a dickhead.
I didn't understand the question. i had my first take at 61, then i reopened after the referendum. all in the annals).
What can I say about trading... Holding long positions
At least one, a little late, but it has come to one's attention)))