FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 29

IRIP:
And how can this help us?

The order closest by date and with high volumes will most likely move the quotation there.

OK. I'm falling asleep. Basically, I'll have it tomorrow for all the majors.

 
_new-rena:
IRIP:

you can ask for any time and the data will not be what is published. i already tried it and it turned out that way the year before last))))

for now, don't worry too much - you won't fall asleep)))

 
why all the fuss all night then? =)
 

binary options -

BitCoin/USD - working and now

=)

 
bitcoins =)
powerful currency =)
 
IRIP:

It is clear and understandable that the background does not consist only of the US futures and indices, but it is an important part of the influence on price formation.......... let Paco and Rena bring to the logical exhaustion (ha-ha) the potential of Strange and MIF experience, and then the development ideas will come.

When you start to understand with your mind the reasons of price formation and trend from these quotes, you want to return to generalized tools: the price from 600 and higher, the Gann, Fibo 61.8, oscillators...................... but in my case (if you have noticed) not for the input accuracy, but for the direction and aim.

IRIP:
Well you show something about volume in March, December '15, or better yet - offer to buy a car in Russia for bitcoin and you will talk for a very long time about what kind of chip it is and in the end go and throw it in the trash.
 

Kiwi is in a good position for a buy reversal, My Caucasian view. The dollar is overbought, the vegetable is oversold....... there is a serious level below, a hairpin drop there would be a definite reversal and 200pp.

 
Basically now the majors have lined up nicely in the short term because of the overbought dollar-pound,kiwi,chif,euro,canadian specifically pulling up...............at the moment,contrary to my habits,I am looking closely at the majors.
