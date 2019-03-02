FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 29
And how can this help us?
The order closest by date and with high volumes will most likely move the quotation there.
OK. I'm falling asleep. Basically, I'll have it tomorrow for all the majors.
It's only "this" second.
not even a minute.
you can ask for any time and the data will not be what is published. i already tried it and it turned out that way the year before last))))
for now, don't worry too much - you won't fall asleep)))
binary options -
BitCoin/USD - working and now
=)
powerful currency =)
It is clear and understandable that the background does not consist only of the US futures and indices, but it is an important part of the influence on price formation.......... let Paco and Rena bring to the logical exhaustion (ha-ha) the potential of Strange and MIF experience, and then the development ideas will come.
When you start to understand with your mind the reasons of price formation and trend from these quotes, you want to return to generalized tools: the price from 600 and higher, the Gann, Fibo 61.8, oscillators...................... but in my case (if you have noticed) not for the input accuracy, but for the direction and aim.
why all the fuss all evening then? =)
Kiwi is in a good position for a buy reversal, My Caucasian view. The dollar is overbought, the vegetable is oversold....... there is a serious level below, a hairpin drop there would be a definite reversal and 200pp.