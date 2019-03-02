FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1372

artikul:
Soon is a non-price concept )))) Level give )) ))

I give: 7163 - first...


 
the euro is down 1.07
 

Restored the position

 
I don't know what we saw at 1.09.
But the Euro is pulling hard down as the trend is down

1.05 could be.

Thanks !
 
make me a SAMOBAN button please...


Thank you !
 
Now they are buying it. (buy position)
 

and the audi is sold (sell position):


 
Lesorub:

and the audi is sold (sell position):


on the eu has started selling (sell position)
 
Ishim:
on the eu has started selling (sell position)

EURNZD I have a rocket!


 
Lesorub:

EURNZD I have a racqueto !


The NZD will go up against the quid! (the others are going down) a couple of rockets

the link does not stick(((((((((((( (in my forecasts)

my position is neutral - I do not want to buy ((((( on the peak - I may pullback about 30 points (119.10)

