FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1372
Soon is a non-price concept )))) Level give )) ))
I give: 7163 - first...
Restored the position
But the Euro is pulling hard down as the trend is down
1.05 could be.
Thanks !
Thank you !
I don't know what we saw at 1.09.
Thank you!
and the audi is sold (sell position):
on the eu has started selling (sell position)
EURNZD I have a rocket!
The NZD will go up against the quid! (the others are going down) a couple of rockets
the link does not stick(((((((((((( (in my forecasts)
my position is neutral - I do not want to buy ((((( on the peak - I may pullback about 30 points (119.10)