Alexey:
Why is selling lower than buying? You're the risk taker.
It takes time to close, time to open, time delays on commands from the terminal. The market is moving, it won't wait.
 
Speculator_:
You should have put a pause with a stop
 

I'll close the sale and see what happens next.

[Deleted]  

the lunatic has given the thrush))))

 
dal...


 

Ooh Volatility!

 
The Fed is on fire)))

I'll kiss you later if you want me to (c)

The perils are one beautiful thing after another:

2015.04.08 21:21:22 *FED minutes: Fed experts note strengthening economy in eurozone, "further slowdown" in China and Canada

[Deleted]  
Speculator, you're awesome.

What about volatility. Everything was known in advance. I sit in front of my computer and think (about 16-40 - local - forum), they're really screwing with people...

 
You should have told them, warned them not to go there, not to go there...

It's a bad move...


 

I'll buy some...

