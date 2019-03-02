FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1266
Why is selling lower than buying? You're the risk taker.
It takes a while to close, a while to open, time delays on commands from the terminal. The market is moving, it won't wait.
I'll close the sale and see what happens next.
the lunatic has given the thrush))))
dal...
Ooh Volatility!
The Fed is on fire)))
I'll kiss you later if you want me to (c)
The perils are one beautiful thing after another:
2015.04.08 21:21:22 *FED minutes: Fed experts note strengthening economy in eurozone, "further slowdown" in China and Canada
Ooh Volatility!
Speculator, you're awesome.
What about volatility. Everything was known in advance. I sit in front of my computer and think (about 16-40 - local - forum), they're really screwing with people...
You should have told them, warned them not to go there, not to go there...
It's a bad move...
I'll buy some...