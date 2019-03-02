FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1291
What does this anti-scientific table mean?
Like, below 1.4556 the price won't go?
See the bottom line. In the meantime, yes, the main support, I wrote today, is 4529-68. If it goes down now, who's going to pay the bears super profits, AS?))
With translation
Yep, the loki's gone. That's not something HE came up with either.
Loki - normal theme
Voshchpeeeeeee)))) on the real I have a strategy on the loki also crusts wet))
Oh, come on, kid. We've already established that you don't have any reality.
)))
I have a real life strategy on the lokas which also mints the crusts)
Loki is a normal topic