FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1291

New comment
 
Bicus:
What does this anti-scientific table mean?
What did you write about, bottom, top, etc.)
 
Myth, right?)
 
Like, won't the price go below 1.4556?
 
Bicus:
Like, below 1.4556 the price won't go?

See the bottom line. In the meantime, yes, the main support, I wrote today, is 4529-68. If it goes down now, who's going to pay the bears super profits, AS?))

With translation

 
_new-rena:
Yep, the loki's gone. That's not something HE came up with either.
Loki is the normal theme
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
Loki - normal theme
I have a real life strategy on loki which also pushes the crusts)
[Deleted]  
stranger:

See the bottom line. In the meantime, yes, the main support, I wrote today, is 4529-68. If it goes down now, who's going to pay the bears super profits, AS?))

With translation.

if you don't look at the picture 4290 looks like // my opinion...
 
_new-rena:
Voshchpeeeeeee)))) on the real I have a strategy on the loki also crusts wet))

Oh, come on, kid. We've already established that you don't have any reality.

)))

 
_new-rena:
I have a real life strategy on the lokas which also mints the crusts)
Crocodile. The main thing is to open lots on the edges of the channel - so that the mouth is torn
 
mmmoguschiy:
Loki is a normal topic
Loki only grows from hopelessness and insecurity))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
1...128412851286128712881289129012911292129312941295129612971298...2119
New comment