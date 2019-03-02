FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 104
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You can also put a Renko on the daily chart in 100 nya increments.
No.
Price is separate, time is separate. Time is more complicated and important than price.
Renco is a different story.
ok, let's go back.
the end of the deal on futures look. what you have done is its component part (options) and it is not clear, as the market maker works well on it. these levels will not tell you anything good. go back to my post on the link and do as I wrote you.
Maybe a report would be enough in that case, rather than going online?
. tomorrow at the exit.
What about the euro? Do you have a pattern?
More puts again ? ( geez, isn't that a reversal).
Thanks !
then maybe it's the strike that counts? Not a strike + or - premium .
This correction will be fun, tomorrow is the expiry of the January contract) Euro to 1867 quickly)
If you look at the MT5 forum, you can see how many people write/draw and tell them where the order is going, it is not going that way )))) I personally wait for an order to go the other way .
If you do not know anything about expiry, you simply use the time limit for trading on the contract. The term has passed and everything has burned out.
February's contract has already bottomed.
They will make a break and will fly into space. ( at 1.27)
Thank you !
What about the euro? Got a picture?
More puts again ? ( geez, isn't that a reversal).
Thanks !
the euras from the days.
It's lying, it can't be, we need to check it