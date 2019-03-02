FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1429

180pp for the day is not embarrassing, almost two norms fulfilled, also all the "baddies" can go into the trend ?
Kino:

I do not really understand the settings. Shift 5 is what he predicted and that's how it turned out ?

Yeah, Tuma's right, but the forecast is tough - 1.0620.... // doesn't inspire confidence.

I haven't figured out the settings yet either.

 
2035977:

Yes, I had a sneak peek yesterday...


Lesorub:

yeah, i had a pass yesterday...

Would you like to calculate the average price?

sum over all orders:

1)opening price * volume

2) volume

and divide the 1st by the 2nd, we get the price where we get at least zero....

before you open a new order - you can think in advance what will happen to the breakeven price ...

 

in fact, an interesting picture was drawn on the chif yesterday:

today too will be drawn on Eura, May's full moon will give everyone an earring:


 
zero, zero - the sticks are everything...
 
This is not correct.

Sine and cosine are not taken into account. )))

Lesorub:
zero, zero - sticks are everything...
no argument, especially since you already have a team of carpenters on board ))))
Bicus:

That's not right.

Sine and cosine are not accounted for. )))

hung over? //actually, there was a serious question about how not to build a plummer.
 
_new-rena:

I've always said my piece of the puzzle.)

2 orders is OK, 3 or more is a potential loser

There has to be 1 order and the money will flow into the depot...

The main thing is to have the order in the right direction and the number of orders does not play a role
