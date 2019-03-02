FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1429
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I do not really understand the settings. Shift 5 is what he predicted and that's how it turned out ?
Yeah, Tuma's right, but the forecast is tough - 1.0620.... // doesn't inspire confidence.
I haven't figured out the settings yet either.
Yes, I had a sneak peek yesterday...
yeah, i had a pass yesterday...
Would you like to calculate the average price?
sum over all orders:
1)opening price * volume
2) volume
and divide the 1st by the 2nd, we get the price where we get at least zero....
before you open a new order - you can think in advance what will happen to the breakeven price ...
in fact, an interesting picture was drawn on the chif yesterday:
today too will be drawn on Eura, May's full moon will give everyone an earring:
Would you like to calculate the average price?
sum over all orders:
1)opening price * volume
2) volume
and divide the 1st by the 2nd, we get the price, where we reach at least zero....
Would you like to calculate the average price?
sum over all orders:
1)opening price * volume
2) volume
and divide the 1st by the 2nd, we get the price, where we get at least zero....
This is not correct.
Sine and cosine are not taken into account. )))
zero, zero - sticks are everything...
That's not right.
Sine and cosine are not accounted for. )))
I've always said my piece of the puzzle.)
2 orders is OK, 3 or more is a potential loser
There has to be 1 order and the money will flow into the depot...