FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 259
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
;))
If I say audi target is 8565 in two and a half weeks would that not be cheeky of me?
he's in the ignore, the ranger, waiting for the drop to continue.
But it all depends on the quid to continue rising or not. (below is the audit index of the basket of majors without the franc)
Yep, don't believe it, not mashki))))
alas mashki ;))
he's in the ignore, the rank, waiting for the drop to continue.
but it all depends on the quid to continue rising or not. (below is the audit index of the basket of majors without the franc)
Alas mashki;))
You're not a romantic(((
Tell me also that Teach has just dashes on the screenshot...
You're not a romantic(((
Tell me the teacher on the screen is just the dashes...
they are, the dashes ;))
Oh, and there's a thing like that lying around...
they are, the dashes ;))
You're a heretic!!!
they are, the dashes ;))
oh, and there's still one of these lying around...
Oh, an energy cloud? ))) Where's the radical? )))
Oh, an energy cloud? ))) Where's the radical? )))
looks like the eu needs a takeout on the shorts - might buy 1540 if the evening rolls around. (exhaustion on insurance)