FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 130
Yes and the time has expired too )))) Border zone )))
:-)
We'll take a stack. To the trend.
Here's to those who are "on trend". Not a toast.
Eternal memory to them.)
it seems to be going well so far....
By the way, Rena, the volumes did change the day before yesterday)
I saw it. even on a not quite finished program. it was 100 to 1 and I attached a screenshot.
I'm just getting into the analytical charts now.
Well...
To the professor)
Yes and the time has expired too )))) Border zone )))
Theoretically the Eurochuck could still get thrown down.
Thanks !
http://inosmi.ru/world/20150108/225394576.html
"The two largest funds Abromavicius managed were East Capital Russian Fund with a five-year total return of minus 46% and East Capital Eastern European Fund with a five-year total return of minus 30%."
Might as well appoint Sensei))))
The Guru has more concrete results - at once minus 100% and a shorter time frame)))