Look, there won't be any more shares.
We don't need them, the stock...
Good for you, so you figured it out instead of guessing like the rest of us))
What a vulture, you found an innocent soul, now go ahead and mock...))
I personally do not care))), I've made drawings and showed my opinion of the market ... I personally decided on the rise of the pound and the euro on the chart and could certainly explain my decisions. I don't think so ... I don't even think so ... I don't think so ... I don't even think so ... I don't even think so ... I don't think so ...
similarly, from 1.02 I'll be waiting for the next correction. (yes some do not know how to ride a bike - they do not die)
I don't understand, are you for the whites or for the greens?
similarly, from 1.02 I'll be waiting for the next correction. (yes some people don't know how to ride a bike - they get by without dying)
Will you not wait for the 1050-11?)
1.13 correction level - was - but it didn't work out (technically )))))
And on the pound Myth was right - 5350-54.