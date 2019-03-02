FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 844
As always ))))
No! Let's do it on our own! - and monitor somewhere - even the signals! Let's have a speed bump championship )))))
Then here's a wave forecast on the pomme
So, we're having a blast, huh?
Yeah, buying and selling, plus and minus... what kind of a grail is this?
If you mean the eur, the Grail has a negative delta, which causes a chaotic swing )))) Yesterday we had a positive delta, the program got 100% and lost on take))) Yesterday we had positive delta and the game made 100% and then went back to the tee))))) Now the delta is negative again, so there is nothing to do until the level is declined ))))
I'm not done yet Mif leaked you (((( - he says he'll come back and it will be all right! (I didn't even get a chance to troll (((()
What did Myth leak? Who did he leak? When did he leak? Clowns, the price went 6 feet up, fell one and a half, DROWNED, shouting, euphoria, well, idiots in a word))))
I'm sick of communicating with you)))) There's nothing to talk about when you can't even see the charts. Goodbye))).
)))))) Come on and monitor the signals, or you'll miss the championship!