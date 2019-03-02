FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 844

artikul:
As always ))))
Yeah, buying and selling, plus and minus... what kind of a grail is this?
 
Ishim:
No! Let's do it on our own! - and monitor somewhere - even the signals! Let's have a speed bump championship )))))

Then here's a wave forecast on the pomme

Speculator_:

Well, the stop will not be more than 100 pips anyway, maybe it will bend higher and drop lower than rise. I personally believe that it will pull
stranger:

So, we're having a blast, huh?

Half of it should be played (a little lower upwards, it seems to me), then the trade (the flat), and there is a stick with an acute angle, depending on the slope of the flat), it seems to me)
 
stranger:

So, we're having a pub, are we?

before you're dumped by mif (((( - he says he'll come back and it'll be fine! (I didn't even get a chance to troll (((()
 
Speculator_:

)))))) Come on and monitor the signals, or you'll miss the championship!
 
_new-rena:
Yeah, buying and selling, plus and minus... what kind of a grail is this?
If you mean the EUR, the grail has got a negative delta, which causes a chaotic swing )))) Yesterday I had a positive delta, the forex trading robot closed 100% and lost its profit on TP.) Now the delta is negative again, so there is nothing to catch until the level is tamped down )))
artikul:
If you mean the eur, the Grail has a negative delta, which causes a chaotic swing )))) Yesterday we had a positive delta, the program got 100% and lost on take))) Yesterday we had positive delta and the game made 100% and then went back to the tee))))) Now the delta is negative again, so there is nothing to do until the level is declined ))))
The delta has gone positive and gone down again, so there's nothing to catch before the level gets bumped up) Well, yeah, I agree.
 
Ishim:
I'm not done yet Mif leaked you (((( - he says he'll come back and it will be all right! (I didn't even get a chance to troll (((()

What did Myth leak? Who did he leak? When did he leak? Clowns, the price went 6 feet up, fell one and a half, DROWNED, shouting, euphoria, well, idiots in a word))))

I'm sick of communicating with you)))) There's nothing to talk about when you can't even see the charts. Goodbye))).

 
Ishim:
)))))) Come on and monitor the signals, or you'll miss the championship!
I'm not interested in the championship.
