FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 730
Thank you! (if you wish, I can personally arrange a preferential offer for you)
It's nice to watch the conversation between two gentlemen.
))))
Read the last two days... Finally came out of Fool's mode (although not quite), and tried to make something clear about the understanding of price movements. But (of course) they were smoking for themselves. Myth is more precisely expressed, such as "the price tends to balance", I would specify that participants of the market (calm, not catastrophic) push the price to balance, because the price is soulless and cannot aspire to anything. By the way, about the catastrophic market - it is also predictable, though with a small accuracy. Few idealists believe in the endless growth of the dollar, and the higher it gets, the faster it will fall. The question is when? I mean when will the world find a way to get off the dollar needle?
Sorry for the mentoring tone, I just wanted to say something)))). Happy Manhood Season!!!!
The fall of the pound. Who wants to talk about it?
Teacher: "Me. I'm a sucker trader. I sold, I stupidly grabbed 30 pips, but I wasn't smart enough to buy as usual. I'm a sucker."
Thank you, sit down.
Happy New Year to all)))
Happy Holidays too.
Signal's closed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Senka new topic! 30 pips again! You do not keep silent and say what will happen! (sure, I'll be right back) Happy Holidays to everybody!!!!
New topic! 30 pips again! Don't be quiet! Tell me where it's going! (I'm sure I'll be right back) Happy Holidays to everyone!!!!