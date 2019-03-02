FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 562

Nothing=) OK , but when did I miss this one (=......
 
Myth63:
This news is a hundred years old, a couple of months ago they were complaining that they weren't paying out the dough.
stranger:
i see=) it's probably because i don't trade there =) i didn't like it to begin with =)
 
Myth63:
I'm always suspicious of all our undertakings as I know the national character very well, I'm partly like that myself)))
 
Good night, everyone.
 

eurocad on the hour will give birth to a miracle:


 

What can I tell you, O yeomen.

The low stayed where it was - at 5210, the high has shifted to 5310. Below 52 go wawa, so either we continue to agonize in the 52-5260 range or jump to 5310.

 
stranger:

What can I tell you, O yeomen.

and what's the marathon on your chart?

their birthdays?

 
Lesorub:

and what are your marathons on the chart?

Yes, my son.

And looking at today's trading we have the high at 5412, support at 5208.

 
Ishim:
Yeah, yeah, be careful. It might bounce about 30 farts.

Sensei, I didn't mean to wake you up.

I drew it for you to make up for my mistake ....

