nothing=) ok but when did i miss this one (=......
This news is a hundred years old, a couple of months ago they were complaining that they weren't paying out the dough.
i see=) it's probably because i don't trade there =) i didn't like it to begin with =)
eurocad on the hour will give birth to a miracle:
What can I tell you, O yeomen.
The low stayed where it was - at 5210, the high has shifted to 5310. Below 52 go wawa, so either we continue to agonize in the 52-5260 range or jump to 5310.
and what's the marathon on your chart?
their birthdays?
Yes, my son.
And looking at today's trading we have the high at 5412, support at 5208.
Yeah, yeah, be careful. It might bounce about 30 farts.
Sensei, I didn't mean to wake you up.
I drew it for you to make up for my mistake ....