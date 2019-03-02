FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1290
I can't think of any other words, like f---))))).
I have the same problem. Told him to trade against his predictions if you want to have the Grail, he does not listen....
So maybe he tried it that way too, and the result is still the same. )))
HE is capitalised.
Better capitalize it, or he'll be offended)))
I forgot! )) My guilt will now only be made up by self-blame. )))
HIS main problem is that by opening a trade HE waits immediately for a result, tell him the yen has been on sale for over a month, HE yopnezza))))
or more precisely 19 weeks.)
The main thing in rescheduling is to determine WHEN, and then just take a deal from the lower or upper levels, when the price moves less successful close in the +, albeit small, and those that are good leave)
My system shows bottom at 1.4315 and top at 1.5040. I will buy/sell from there.
Now the price is in the exact middle, I don't know where it will move. I think, I will wait.
Realities of life)