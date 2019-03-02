FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 431

stranger:
Ilya, was it possible to buy at the beginning of the week?

I don't understand the question...

buy and sell now or in an hour...

what's the question?

 
the question is when i said up on monday you shouted sold)))
 
stranger:
the issue is that when i said up on monday you shouted sell))))

I'll tell you what KUKL is up to, it's not clear, apparently...

If you know they're going to scam the buyers and drive the price up, then strategize...

and they're going to lure the buyers today, the scam is planned from 4858

there's a 1000 point move at stake here and a positive swap on the mazda 6...

 
Hello to you from a parallel reality )))
 
artikul:
Hello to you from a parallel reality )))

hello there, otherworldly ones...


 
What is that you drew? )))
 
it's not me, I have a terminal...

 
I don't know, I prefer cashless )))
 
What was that you wrote?)))
 
A line )))
