FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 431
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ilya, was it possible to buy at the beginning of the week?
I don't understand the question...
buy and sell now or in an hour...
what's the question?
I don't understand the question...
buy and sell now or in an hour...
what's the question?
the issue is that when i said up on monday you shouted sell))))
I'll tell you what KUKL is up to, it's not clear, apparently...
If you know they're going to scam the buyers and drive the price up, then strategize...
and they're going to lure the buyers today, the scam is planned from 4858
there's a 1000 point move at stake here and a positive swap on the mazda 6...
I'll tell you what KUKL is up to, it's not clear, apparently...
If you know they're going to scam the buyers and drive the price up, then strategize...
and they're going to bait the buyers today, they're planning a scam from 4858...
there's 1,000 pips at stake here and a positive swap on the mazda 6...
Hello to you from a parallel reality )))
hello there, otherworldly ones...
hello there, otherworldly...
What is that you drew? )))
it's not me, I have a terminal...
it's not me, I have a terminal...
I don't know, I prefer cashless ))))
What was that you wrote?)))