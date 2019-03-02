FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 593

New comment
 
stranger:
Is this some kind of sect?

A sect of mutant traders.

 
stranger:

Because he sold instead of bought?

That's a hell of a drawdown in his trading.

You can close now.
 
Speculator_:

A sect of mutant traders.

Have you forgotten your morning prayer, my son? ))))

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page588#comment_1356936

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 588 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
Bicus:

Life doesn't teach you anything. Why do you have to go in with such volumes?

I'm sorry, I also have horse lots, but in such cases there is ALWAYS a short stop.

[Deleted]  
Myth63:

and ask the Caddy for 2690=)

so it got there=)
[Deleted]  
Good evening ..I closed the pound and bought ..take 50 pips.
 
Speculator_:

How about a longer period of a week?

)))

 
Bicus:

How about a longer period of a week?

)))

So if he gets up to a grand, he withdraws 900, and if he loses it, the new hundred. And, by the way, he is doing quite well, I've been following him for a long time)))
 
Bicus:

How about a longer period of a week?

)))

 

Well, that's cool. I don't know how to do that.

)))

1...586587588589590591592593594595596597598599600...2119
New comment