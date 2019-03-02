FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 190
Strange you wanted to buy a kiwi at 77, did you make up your mind?
Bought at 1.5153 without a stop. I'm picking my nose)
You' ve got my screenshot. Check it out before the expiry just for fun... enough joy for a month.
Yes, I did.
ok let's see what comes out of it, i have a pose on audi at 8080 on the limit taken as planned))
I don't care, I'm buying Euros.
I don't give a shit about buying euros.
You won't believe this, but I don't care if someone is buying up euros either.
))))
Did you get drunk last night?)
Did you get drunk last night?)
Yeah!
The main toast was to my very best friend! To Trend! )))
