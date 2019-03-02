FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1425

New comment
 
Once again, the sweetest thing is left for Friday.
 
The news is over and the eurik keeps going up
 
neyron:
The news is out and the eurik keeps going up.
Well, that's good! It will work its way back up without any nightmares.
 
neyron:
The news is over but the eurik keeps going up
The greenback goes down. I do not know what the news is about. The euras had nothing to do with it - it's going to bounce in the morning.
 
mmmoguschiy:
The greens are falling. On what kind of news - didn't get into it. The euras have nothing to do with it - it will bounce in the morning.
What difference does it make? The news is over and the greens keep going down.
 
Eurogroup meeting tomorrow
 
We opened the target at 1.0883. Or even 1.0925. Bulls, go for it!!! 1.0732 is a possible pullback
 
mmmoguschiy:
We opened the target at 1.0883. Or even 1.0925. Bulls, go for it!!! 1.0732 is a possible pullback.
I'm afraid it won't make it to this level.
 
what a bitch she is....

Thank you!
 

The doll is tough these days...

moved up 39 points

1...141814191420142114221423142414251426142714281429143014311432...2119
New comment