FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1425
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The news is out and the eurik keeps going up.
The news is over but the eurik keeps going up
The greens are falling. On what kind of news - didn't get into it. The euras have nothing to do with it - it will bounce in the morning.
We opened the target at 1.0883. Or even 1.0925. Bulls, go for it!!! 1.0732 is a possible pullback.
Thank you!
The doll is tough these days...
moved up 39 points