FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 157

_new-rena:
they go on in there, I can't stop laughing ))))

There's no one there today)

Good thing Tara came and lifted their eyelids, otherwise they were peering into the toilet, looking for the bottom))))

 
Funtkivi can be taken.
 

A little present for those present )))) Cognitive delta oscillator )))

Files:
iDelta_H1.ex4  23 kb
 
I take it it's a grail?)))

 
It's a prototype to drive, look around and maybe benefit ))))
An unobtrusive thought I have - back to baseline, no change in volume, so the day is lost. Observing again tomorrow.

Bye all!

 
Bye ))) 365 days in a year = 365 grails in the brain )))
what do i like ? .... the further on, the better the software is than the previous one.

all of them can earn for a long time without any problems. but that's not it yet)))

 
HE alone has achieved perfection )))) Remember this, son )))) Now go )))
I agree. (gone to exhaust sleep...)
