FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 157
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
they go on in there, I can't stop laughing ))))
There's no one there today)
Good thing Tara came and lifted their eyelids, otherwise they were peering into the toilet, looking for the bottom))))
A little present for those present )))) Cognitive delta oscillator )))
A little present for those present )))) Cognitive delta oscillator )))
I take it it's a grail?)))
I take it this is a grail?)))
An unobtrusive thought I have - back to baseline, no change in volume, so the day is lost. Observing again tomorrow.
Bye all!
An unobtrusive thought I have - the day is lost. Observing again tomorrow.
Bye all!
Bye ))) 365 days a year = 365 grails in the brain ))))
what do i like ? .... the further on, the better the software is than the previous one.
all of them can earn for a long time without any problems. but that's not it yet)))
which I like. the further along the line, the better the progam than the previous one.
HE alone has achieved perfection )))) Remember that, son )))) Now go )))